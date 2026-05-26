Liberman Nabs ‘Nueva’ Leadership Role In Hispanic Radio

It was announced earlier this month that Nueva Network founder and CEO Jose Villafañe would step down from the company. Now, a familiar name is moving in. Jeffery Liberman has been given a top leadership role across both Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media as the two Spanish-language companies realign under a unified structure.

The reorganization follows CEO Carlos Moncada’s consolidation of full ownership of both entities. Nueva, which represents roughly 600 radio stations across the US Hispanic market, merged with Moncada’s MLC Media and the station ownership arm then known as Costa Media in early 2025. Moncada acquired Villafañe’s remaining stake earlier this year.

North Atlantic Media, the station operations side of the business, owns and operates Spanish-language properties in Boston, Washington DC, San Antonio, and Richmond.

Liberman brings decades of executive experience in Spanish-language media, most recently as President of Entravision Communications. Last month, he was added to Moncada’s MLC Media as a Senior Advisor.

Liberman, who brings decades of executive experience in Spanish-language media, will focus on cross-platform revenue growth and business alignment across both companies. Jose Mateo has been promoted to President of Multi-Channel Sales, taking over integrated sales strategy across audio, digital, content, and emerging media channels. Alex Hernandez transitions to EVP of Enterprise Sales and Digital Product, leading the companies’ expanding digital portfolio alongside revenue development.

In addition, Jose Mateo has been promoted to President of Multi-Channel Sales, taking over integrated sales strategy across audio, digital, content, and emerging media channels. Alex Hernandez transitions to EVP of Enterprise Sales and Digital Product, leading the companies’ expanding digital portfolio alongside revenue development.

Moncada commented, “This organizational evolution reflects where the media industry is headed and where we believe the greatest opportunities exist for growth. By aligning leadership across our audio, digital, and enterprise capabilities, we are creating a more scalable and integrated structure that allows us to move faster, innovate more effectively, and continue delivering exceptional value to our audiences, clients, and partners.”

Liberman said, “This is an exciting moment for both organizations. Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media have built strong foundations and strong positions in the marketplace. By aligning teams under a unified strategic vision, we are creating opportunities to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships, and continue expanding our reach.”