Nueva Network Founder To Exit; Another Top Officer To Follow

Two months after hosting its fifth anniversary upfront, Nueva Network is losing the CEO and founder who built it. José Villafañe’s last day will be June 30, with sources indicating at least one senior officer is set to follow him out, as are several advertising sales staff.

Villafañe confirmed the exit on LinkedIn, writing, “I founded Nueva Network in 2021 post-pandemic because I could not find a job, and I put all my heart, soul & sweat into this company. I sacrifice my health, family & time. Now is time to benefit from the rewards of my hard work and sacrifice, and finally get some rest, try to lose a few pounds, and of course play some good golf. My last day will be June 30th, as I will help transition the team and proudly continue to be on the company advisory board.”

René Alegría, who joined the company as Chief Information Officer earlier this year, is also departing, according to sources close to the matter. Alegría joined Nueva Network in early 2025 after serving as President/CEO of Hispanic digital media company MundoNow.

At Nueva’s fifth anniversary upfront at New York’s SONY Hall in March, the company announced a strategic partnership with Latino Media Network, extending its content to LMN audio properties across Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen, Las Vegas, and Fresno.

The company also announced the acquisition of the Latino Podcast Awards and unveiled “Que Onnda Marketplaces,” a programmatic Connected TV and digital video offering developed with AdGrid.

Carlos Moncada assumed full ownership of Nueva Network in late 2025 after also acquiring Villafañe’s 65% stake in Costa Media. Costa, Nueva, and MLC Media all merged in earlier that year. Costa operates La Pantera 100.7/1220 (WFAX-AM) in the DC metro area and Que Onnda 103.7 (WCCM-AM) near Boston.

Villafañe’s successor is yet to be named.

With reporting from Adam Jacobson