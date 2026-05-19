Rick Thomas Leaving Beasley Media Group Tampa On June 1

After three years overseeing programming for Beasley Media Group’s Tampa cluster, Rick Thomas is stepping away at the end of this month. His exit follows a series of departures tied to an early-retirement offering the company announced during its Q1 earnings call.

Thomas joined Beasley Tampa in 2023 as Brand Manager for Wild 94.1 (WLLD), 99.5 QYK (WQYK), 102.5 The Bone (WRBQ), and Latino-focused stations WYUU and WPBB, along with WHFS-AM — while also serving as Program Director of WRBQ and WQYK.

Before Beasley, Thomas was Summit Media’s National Format Leader. Earlier in his career, he held programming leadership roles with Cox Media Group’s Tampa cluster and CBS Radio, where he worked across markets including New York and Los Angeles.

Beasley Tampa VP and Market Manager Ron deCastro commented, “Rick has been an important part of our team here in Tampa, and we’re grateful for the leadership and heart he has brought to the organization. We fully support his decision to focus on his family and this next chapter, and we wish him continued happiness and success in all that lies ahead.”

Chief Content Officer Justin Chase added, “Rick has been a steady, respected leader and a true partner across our teams. From leading nationally as a format leader at Summit Media and guiding successful multi-format brands in Tampa, New York, and Los Angeles, Rick brought an incredible depth of experience and strategic vision to Beasley. He has always led with passion, integrity, creativity, and a genuine commitment to both the brands and people around him. We’re grateful for the impact he made across the Tampa cluster and throughout the company, and we wish Rick and his family nothing but the very best in the future.”

Thomas said, “It has been an incredible experience working alongside such a talented team. I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together and deeply appreciative of the relationships built along the way. At this point in my life, I’m looking forward to focusing on family and what comes next.”