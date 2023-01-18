Thomas Joins Beasley

Beasley Media Group has named Rick Thomas Brand Manager of their Tampa cluster, which includes WLLD-FM, WQYK-FM, WRBQ-FM, WYUU-FM, WPBB-FM and WHFS-AM.

Thomas will also program WQYK-FM in Tampa.

Thomas most recently served as the national format leader and day to day Program Director at Summit Media’s WWST-FM in Knoxville. Prior to that, he worked as the Program Director and Operations Manager for Cox’s Tampa-based radio cluster and CBS radio, where he had multi-format wins in both New York and Los Angeles.

“After an extensive nationwide search, it’s a pleasure to welcome Rick to the Beasley Tampa team,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. “With Rick’s track record of success and experience in Tampa, not to mention the positive history he has with our Market Manager, I believe QYK is in good hands.”

“Having an opportunity to return to Tampa, make a difference for a company I’ve greatly admired and reunite with my New York City partner, Ron DeCastro, is a dream come true,” said Thomas. “I am thrilled to curate and lead the legendary 995 QYK into the future. We have amazing talent in the building, and I am super excited to be a resource to them and help grow our cluster.”

“I am excited to once again get the chance to work with Rick Thomas,” said Beasley Media Group Tampa Vice President and Market Manager Ron deCastro. “Rick is one of the best Programming minds and Culture builder and I look forward to teaming up again with him in Tampa.”