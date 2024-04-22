Karen West Wakes Up The Eagle In Virginia Beach

After three decades of her broadcasting to the Virginia coast, Max Media of Hampton Roads is moving midday host Karen West to her own solo morning show on 97.3 The Eagle (WGH). In her place, Barry McKay will fill the vacant slot, effective immediately.

West has served as the Assistant Program Director/Music Director for WGH since August 2022. McKay’s radio career includes notable stops in Houston, Baltimore, and Seattle after a previous stint in Hampton Roads.

West commented, “After many years in the midday slot, I’m thrilled about this new chapter in my career! I’m excited for this fresh start, which brings limitless opportunities to unleash my creativity!”

McKay said, “It’s an absolute thrill to reconnect with all the amazing listeners in Hampton Roads! I’m beyond excited to be back on the airwaves at this amazing heritage station. A huge shoutout to the incredible team at Max Media for providing me with this incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to spend our workday together, so buckle up y’all, let the good times roll!”

Max Media Hampton Roads Market Manager Keith Barton added, “Karen has been a mainstay for country radio in our market for more than 3 decades. It is natural for her to wake up with our listeners every weekday morning. Her move to mornings created a great opportunity for a Hampton Roads radio veteran like Barry to move to the midday slot on Eagle. We are very excited for them both as well as our listeners!”