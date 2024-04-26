The Day I Tore Up My Employee Non-Competes

(By Dick Taylor) Having spent the majority of my working life in the radio industry, I can’t remember a broadcasting company I worked for that didn’t have me sign one of these agreements, and I’m willing to bet that like me, you were never a fan of them.

The Federal Trade Commission just voted in a new rule that would ban employers from imposing non-compete agreements on their employees. All existing non-competes would sunset within six months of the rule’s adoption.

Should radio owner/operators be afraid? No, and let me tell you why:

Back when I was a General Manager in Atlantic City, I had a sales employee walk across the street to my biggest radio competitor. I wanted to pursue this employee in court because I had them under a non-compete contract. However, the new owners of my radio stations said that if a person didn’t want to work for our broadcast company, to just let them leave.

Puzzled by this new operating philosophy, I asked the new owners, if they didn’t intend to enforce employee non-compete agreements, why did they keep them in place when they bought the radio stations from the previous owner. The company president’s response to me was, “Darn if I know.” I then said I was going to tear them all up. He said, “Go ahead.”

I have to tell you, as a young manager, the realization that every employee of my radio stations could walk across the street to my competitors, was scary.

However, something wonderful happened.

People who now worked for me knew they no longer were working under non-competes, and they now worked for me because they wanted to. It also made me realize that I too needed to provide a style of management that made people want to stay with me more than going someplace else. That, I would learn, is the best way to run a business.

Even better, having this type of work environment saw many talented people waiting in line to come work at our stations.

Radio today operates in a marketplace that is over-served, and when that happens the basis of competition changes, opening the door for a new type of competitor. Radio became the force in America it is by being open to risk, new ideas, and innovation. It kept the things that worked and jettisoned the ones that didn’t.

Radio can only win the future by investing in it.

For 27 years, Dick Taylor served at the Market Manager level around the northeast, including for Clear Channel. He is a Life Member of the New Jersey Broadcasters Association and a past “Radio’s Best Managers” honoree by Radio Ink. Read his blog archive here.