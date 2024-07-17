FCC To Vote On EAS Code To Protect Indigenous Persons

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced plans to introduce a new Missing and Endangered Persons event code in the Emergency Alert System to enhance public alerts for missing individuals who do not qualify for AMBER Alerts.

This initiative, set for a vote at the FCC’s Open Meeting on August 7, aims to address gaps in the current system, particularly aiding in the recovery of missing native and indigenous persons.

The new MEP code would function similarly to AMBER Alerts, leveraging radio and television broadcasts to mobilize public attention but would extend to other missing and endangered individuals. This change is seen as crucial for improving the visibility of cases involving American Indian and Alaska Native communities, who face higher risks of violence and disappearance.

The proposed MEP code would complement existing alerts and integrate with national plans like the Ashanti Alert system, following guidelines set by the Ashanti Alert Act. It represents a collaborative effort involving Tribal Nations, the Department of the Interior, and the Department of Justice working together to gather detailed data on missing indigenous persons as stipulated by Savanna’s Act.

Rosenworcel said, “Law enforcement agencies successfully use AMBER Alerts on TV and radio to help mobilize public attention and recover abducted children. Yet we do not have a similar code in the Emergency Alert System dedicated to sounding the alarm over other missing and endangered persons, particularly the thousands of missing native and indigenous women who have disappeared from their homes never to be seen again.”

“Today we move forward with establishing a ‘Missing and Endangered Persons’ alert code to close this gap. This will help ensure no person who is missing, at risk of being overlooked and in danger is left behind. With this new code, we can save lives.”