2024 Rising Through the Ranks Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Rising Through the Ranks program revealed its 26 scholarship recipients for 2024 on Wednesday, highlighting women making an impact in the radio industry. Individuals were selected for their potential and commitment to advancing the medium.

Those selected will attend the hybrid event held by RAB, BMI, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, and Xperi. This year’s program starts with a virtual session on August 13 followed by an in-person gathering from August 20 through 22 at the BMI Nashville office.

Among those speaking at Rising Through the Ranks are iHeartMedia President of Market Groups Hartley Adkins, Cox Media Group Executive Vice President of Radio Rob Babin, Audacy COO Susan Larkin, and RAB’s Immediate Past President and CEO Erica Farber, among others.

Topics include Building Your Personal Brand, It’s Your Turn to Rise, The Heart and Art of Coaching, and Managing Personality Styles.

Those selected for the scholarships are:

Kaylee Barr, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Laurie Clotworthy, Audacy, New Orleans/Kenner, LA

Katie Doherty, Southern Stone Communications, Jackson, TN

Meg Dowdy, Townsquare Media, Purchase, NY

Sheri Fermoyle, Hubbard Radio Minnesota North, Alexandria, MN

Hannah Hageman, WHOP, Forcht Broadcasting, Hopkinsville, KY

Monique Harris, Cox Media Group, Atlanta, GA

Terri Hayden, BMI, Nashville, TN

Nikki Kuniej, Charleston Radio Group/Saga Communications, Charleston, SC

Liz Lively, Wheeler Broadcasting, Roanoke, VA

Alice Lobo, Premiere Radio Networks, New York, NY

Annette Malave, RAB, New York, NY

Kellie Marnin, Audacy, New York, NY

Amanda Orlando, CUMULUS MEDIA WRRM, Cincinnati, OH

Lauren Pallitto, iHeartMedia, Farmington Hills, MI

Kelly Pruitt, CUMULUS MEDIA, Indianapolis, IN

Samantha Randall, Seven Mountains Media, Elmira, NY

Heather Riley, Ham Broadcasting/The Edge Media Group, Cadiz, KY

Morgan Spano, Cox Media Group, San Antonio/Abilene, TX

Kristen Summers, Community First Broadcasting, Spirit Lake, IA

Tess Taylor, Hubbard Radio Brainerd, Baxter, MN

Liz Urban, Beasley Media Group, Ferndale, MI

Emily Vainstein, Audacy, Los Angeles, CA

Bani Werner, Alpha Media, North Mankato, MN

Felicia Wong, Tampa Radio | Cox Media Group Local Solutions, Clearwater, FL

Dynasti Young, Salem Media Group, Fremont, CA