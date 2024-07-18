‘Sunday Night Slow Jams’ Marks 30 Years Of ‘Oral Expressions’

Syndicated radio staple Sunday Night Slow Jams, created and hosted by Randy “R Dub!” Williams is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. R Dub! started the show at age 16 at a Tucson AM, expanding it to more than 200 stations across 14 countries.

The city of Tucson recognized the show’s impact last month by declaring June 21st “Slow Jams Day,” as announced by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. In the program’s new home town, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria honored the show with a proclamation for its 30th anniversary. The milestone was celebrated with a 30th Anniversary Party and Concert at Desert Diamond Casino, hosted by R Dub! and featuring performances by Hi-Five and 112.

The show has led to appearances on ABC’s Shark Tank and the founding of the micronation of Slowjamastan, but is maybe best known for its dedications – known as “Oral Expressions.”

R Dub! commented, “30 years ago I was just 16 years old – a junior in high school. All I wanted to do was play love songs on the radio and take dedications. I thought Sunday nights would be the perfect time. Thankfully, one PD took a chance on a young kid. Today, I’d like to thank the over 230 program directors for believing in the power of Slow Jams.”

“I am so grateful to still be able to connect with people every Sunday night (and now five nights a week) through the power of radio. I’d also like to thank Benztown and, of course, my wonderful listeners. We now have three generations of listeners with us every night and that’s just so mind blowing.”

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes added, “This is a remarkable day for a one-of-a-kind radio show that continues to make Radio history with destination listening, music and a uniquely personal sound that brings together multiple generations. We join R Dub!, his affiliates and listeners in celebrating ‘Sunday Night Slow Jams’ – a cultural phenomenon that has provided a soothing soundtrack to countless evenings over the past three decades. Congratulations, R Dub!”