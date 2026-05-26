An iHeart Ohio Market President To Close Out Career

Thirty-nine years ago, Margie Tasseff walked into a radio station as an Account Executive. She leaves as the Market President of two iHeartMedia clusters in Ohio, retiring June 1.

She began as an AE at WDBN in nearby Medina, moved to WNIR in Akron, then joined WMAN and Y105 in Mansfield, advancing to sales manager before taking the market president role fifteen years ago.

The seven-station cluster includes News Radio 98.3 (WMAN-AM/FM), 101.3 WNCO, Fox Sports Radio 1340 (WNCO-AM), My 100.1 (WSWR), 102.3 The Fox (WFXN), and 107.7 The Breeze (WXXF).

She added iHeart’s Marion market in 2021, adding 1490 WMRN, Majic 95.9, and Buckeye Country 94.3 in 2021.

No successor has been named.

iHeart Area President Matt Bell said, “Margie’s passion for this business, her commitment to the Mansfield and Marion communities and the relationships she built over nearly four decades have left an incredible mark on our company and everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. She has been a trusted leader, mentor and advocate for both our employees and our partners, and her presence will truly be missed. We are deeply grateful for everything she has contributed to iHeartMedia and wish her nothing but happiness and success in this next chapter.”

Tasseff remarked, “Spending 39 years with one employer is truly uncommon. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve built together over the years — from the friendships and partnerships to the impact we’ve made through local radio. I’ve been fortunate to grow professionally while working with outstanding colleagues and serving a community that has meant so much to me. These stations will always hold a special place in my heart.”