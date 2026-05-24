‘Falen & Colt’ To Follow Dave Ryan In Mornings At KDWB

Falen Bonsett is back doing mornings in Minneapolis, and she’s bringing her afternoon drive partner with her. iHeartMedia Minneapolis’ Hot AC 101.3 KDWB announced Falen & Colt will move to the AM, with Bonsett and Colt Parkey serving as the successors to Dave Ryan.

Ryan aired his final show on Friday after 33 years as KDWB’s morning host. Bonsett co-hosted with Ryan from 2012 to 2023 before shifting to afternoons, where she and Parkey built their show together.

Ryan’s sendoff drew a classy gesture from a crosstown competitor: Hubbard Broadcasting’s KS95 (KSTP) congratulated Ryan with billboards across the market following his final show, and KS95 personality Crisco, who got his start on the Dave Ryan Morning Show, shared personal memories in a segment simulcast on both KS95 and KDWB.

Producer and co-host Jenny Luttenberger stays in mornings with the new pairing; Vont Leak moves to afternoons. The transition also means the departure of co-host Bailey J. Hess, who joined the morning show officially in May 2024 and announced her exit on Facebook, writing that she was let go following the final show.

Bonsett, who becomes the first woman to lead mornings at KDWB, said, “From the moment I moved to the Twin Cities, I felt embraced by the listeners here, and I’m so grateful to Rich and the team for believing in me. I also have so much respect for what Dave built over the years and the connection he created with listeners. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather do this with than Colt and Jenny, and we’re excited to create a show listeners genuinely look forward to every morning.”

iHeart Minneapolis SVP of Programming Rich Davis said, “We knew replacing a legend like Dave Ryan wasn’t going to be easy. Luckily for us, we have the perfect person right here in our building! Falen solidified herself as a true talent during her over 10 years working with Dave. She endeared herself to the Twin Cities and our KDWB audience by being unapologetically herself. Falen and Colt have built quite a show in afternoon drive, and I know our listeners will welcome her back to their morning routine!”