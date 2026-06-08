Beasley Files Charter That Could End Current Control By 2028

Beasley Media Group has until December 31, 2027, to pay down its debt. But even if it pays back nearly every dollar, debtholders could still walk away with 80% of the company. That’s the math embedded in a charter amendment filed June 4 and signed by CEO Caroline Beasley.
The amendment legally enshrines a conversion pathway into Beasley’s certificate of incorporation: holders of a majority in aggregate principal of the company’s senior secured notes may elect, at the end of 2027 or upon an event of default, to convert what they’re owed into equity representing 95% of the company on a fully diluted basis, leaving current shareholders with 5%.
The conversion percentage steps down based on how much of the original principal Beasley retires in cash before the deadline: 90% ownership if Beasley pays back at least 85% of principal, 85% if it pays back at least 90%, and 80% if it pays back at least 95%. But PIK interest accruals, which compound as additional principal rather than requiring cash payments, do not count toward those thresholds.
The only scenario in which current shareholders retain full control is complete retirement of all outstanding notes plus all accrued PIK interest before the deadline.
At the center of the arrangement are $98,475,254 in 10% Senior Secured Second Lien Payment in Kind Notes that emerged from April’s debt restructuring. The exchange retired $15.9 million in First Lien Notes and swapped $184.1 million in Second Lien Notes at 50 cents on the dollar for the new PIK Notes, reducing total debt from approximately $220 million to approximately $110 million.
The restructuring also reshaped Beasley’s boardroom. Jeffrey Goldberg fills a newly created independent director appointment secured by noteholders as a condition of the transaction support agreement. Simultaneously, Beasley formed a Strategic Alternatives Committee, a body that typically oversees a formal review of options, including asset sales, mergers, or recapitalizations. Goldberg is its first named member.
The charter amendment additionally requires unanimous board approval, including sign-off from the noteholder-designated director, before Beasley or any affiliate can initiate a bankruptcy filing.
It’s a sad day when a family-owned radio group with six decades of notable achievements in the industry wakes up to the prospect of losing control of the company to creditors.
I think it’s a moment to pause and take a much more careful look at what the largest radio groups have in common:
They own powerful radio stations and platforms which are a meaningful part of nearly every person’s life in the United States. In short, they own the “Best in Class” media assets in existence today.
They also struggle to monetize those assets into continuously growing revenue. So far, that’s stating the obvious, but why do you think this happens? What’s the root cause?
The cause of this shortfall in revenue keeps being pinned to “soft market conditions.” I’d like to put another idea on the table: It’s time to reimagine how radio salespeople are trained, supported and managed so they can be consistently successful in forming long term partnerships. It’s time for sales managers and GM’s to lead from the front and be in front of clients with their sales teams daily demonstrating excellent technique by turning productive conversations into orders and repeat orders—and hats off to those who already are. You’re the reason you’re outperforming your markets. It’s time to stop handing salespeople budgets with an ultimatum and start genuinely preparing them for success.
Two weeks ago, I asked a 30-year veteran radio sales manager in a major market if they had any idea how much money was spent in display advertising with Meta (Facebook etc) and Alphabet (Google) in 2025 and they guessed it was about $10 million.
Advertisers spent over $200 billion with Meta and over $400 billion with Alphabet. That’s $600 billion for just those two companies alone. Does that sound like soft market conditions? Do you know if radio groups developed an effective plan to pull some of that money into radio and managed to chip away just 2.8% of it…that would have been the radio industry’s best year in its 100+ year history and instead of advertisers spending $17 billion in radio, they would have spent $34 billion in radio last year. This won’t happen with a “business as usual” approach. Radio’s “business as usual” sales approach is already falling behind superior strategies and tactics used by pay per click companies today and that’s putting it politely.
There’s $600 billion dollars being spent in those two companies alone by advertisers in a desperate search for their next customer. Does that sound like “soft market conditions?”
I think it sounds like the potential for radio to have its best years, ever, in the years ahead. People are listening to more audio content today than at any other time in history and radio offers at least 15 different ways to engage customers right now—with a hundred-year track record of success behind it.
That’s a pretty rock-solid place to start the conversation. Let’s keep radio groups being run by radio people.