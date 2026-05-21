Saga’s Cares for Kids Radiothon Raises $66K in Charlottesville

The dollars keep climbing. Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Media Group closed out its 11th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon with $66,446 raised for UVA Health Children’s, topping last year’s total and pushing the event’s lifetime fundraising past $660,000.

The two-day radiothon featured stories from UVA Health Children’s families, child-life specialists, hospital leaders, and community members, broadcast across Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 (WINA), 3WV (WWWV), Z95.1 (WQMZ), The Corner (WCNR), and C-Ville Country (WCVL).

UVA Health Children’s Associate Director of Development Erin Chandler said the funds pay for patient services that support the physical, mental, and emotional health of children and families navigating difficult medical journeys. The money also contributes to charitable care covering free and reduced-cost health services, along with lodging, food, clothing, and transportation assistance.

Chandler added, “That level of philanthropy coming into our hospital space has a really significant impact on an extremely local level. So, we couldn’t be happier.”

Charlottesville Media Group President and General Manager Garrett Klingel commented, “Year after year, this community continues to show up in an incredible way for the Cares for Kids Radiothon. The listeners who support our stations every day are unbelievably loyal, and that loyalty extends far beyond radio — it’s reflected in the way they rally behind important local causes, our advertisers, and our nonprofit partners.”

“More than 40,000 children across Central Virginia visited UVA Health Children’s last year alone, and that number is always staggering to me. The funds raised through this radiothon help support families navigating some of the most difficult and frightening moments of their lives, and we’re honored to help make a difference alongside this community.”