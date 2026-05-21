Are You In Good Company?

Your competitors would prefer you don’t show up. They don’t want you to soak up the information and engage in the conversations about the future of Hispanic radio. Your colleagues will be sorry they missed you. They were looking forward to sharing the experience and the entertainment at the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference with you!

Join your colleagues — and competitors — for this year’s only dedicated conference for Hispanic radio! It’s not too late to reserve your seat.

Here’s who’s joining us:

Arizona Media Assn/Local News Foundation

Audacy

Axis Mundi Advisors

Broadcasting My Calling

Bryan Broadcasting

BSWUSA

Bustos Media Group

Chavez Media

Children’s Miracle Network

Cox Media Group

Crowd React Media/Harker Bos

Curtis Media/WYMY-FM

Entravision

Fiesta 98.1 FM

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

Futuri Media

Gen Media Partners

Grupo Acustik

Hispanic Media Consultants

Hispanic Radio Network

iHeartMedia

Issa Voice

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage

KLAX/Los Angeles and KRZZ/San Francisco

KZSF-AM

La Pantera Radio Network

La Promize Company

La Raza Media Group, LLC

Lazer Media

Mama Rico Productions

MDR Group, LLC

MediaCo Holding Inc.

Megatrax Production Music, Inc.

Miller Kaplan

MLC Media

Mr. Master

Nielsen Audio

Norsan Media

NOTAS Podcast

Novle

Orban

Ozen.fm

PQ Media

Radio United

ROOX Agency

Samaritan’s Purse

Santamaria Broadcasting

Shoboy Productions

Silver State Broadcasting LLC, KXEG-AM

Solmart Media

SoundStack

StreamGuys

TelevisaUnivision

Telos Alliance

Texas A&M Football Spanish Radio

The Dana Cortez Show

The Media Audit

The Zach Sang Show

Tino Cochino Radio

Townsquare/Kalamazoo

Trin & Associates Consultant Group

Urban One

VP Broadcasting, LLC

Wine Country Radio + Digital

Z100/New York

We all have regrets – don’t let missing this be one of them.

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.