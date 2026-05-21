Are You In Good Company?

Your competitors would prefer you don’t show up. They don’t want you to soak up the information and engage in the conversations about the future of Hispanic radio. Your colleagues will be sorry they missed you. They were looking forward to sharing the experience and the entertainment at the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference with you!
Join your colleagues — and competitors — for this year’s only dedicated conference for Hispanic radio! It’s not too late to reserve your seat.
Here’s who’s joining us:
- Arizona Media Assn/Local News Foundation
- Audacy
- Axis Mundi Advisors
- Broadcasting My Calling
- Bryan Broadcasting
- BSWUSA
- Bustos Media Group
- Chavez Media
- Children’s Miracle Network
- Cox Media Group
- Crowd React Media/Harker Bos
- Curtis Media/WYMY-FM
- Entravision
- Fiesta 98.1 FM
- Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth
- Futuri Media
- Gen Media Partners
- Grupo Acustik
- Hispanic Media Consultants
- Hispanic Radio Network
- iHeartMedia
- Issa Voice
- Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage
- KLAX/Los Angeles and KRZZ/San Francisco
- KZSF-AM
- La Pantera Radio Network
- La Promize Company
- La Raza Media Group, LLC
- Lazer Media
- Mama Rico Productions
- MDR Group, LLC
- MediaCo Holding Inc.
- Megatrax Production Music, Inc.
- Miller Kaplan
- MLC Media
- Mr. Master
- Nielsen Audio
- Norsan Media
- NOTAS Podcast
- Novle
- Orban
- Ozen.fm
- PQ Media
- Radio United
- ROOX Agency
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Santamaria Broadcasting
- Shoboy Productions
- Silver State Broadcasting LLC, KXEG-AM
- Solmart Media
- SoundStack
- StreamGuys
- TelevisaUnivision
- Telos Alliance
- Texas A&M Football Spanish Radio
- The Dana Cortez Show
- The Media Audit
- The Zach Sang Show
- Tino Cochino Radio
- Townsquare/Kalamazoo
- Trin & Associates Consultant Group
- Urban One
- VP Broadcasting, LLC
- Wine Country Radio + Digital
- Z100/New York
We all have regrets – don’t let missing this be one of them.
About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026
This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.
The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.