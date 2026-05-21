‘La Radio del Mundial’ Lands on TelevisaUnivision Stations

TelevisaUnivision is really for La Radio del Mundial, partnering with Fútbol de Primera to carry live, play-by-play FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage across its flagship stations in New York, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago, running June 11 through July 19.

FDP has held exclusive U.S. Spanish-language radio rights to the tournament since 2002. Under the new agreement, TelevisaUnivision’s terrestrial AM/FM stations in the four markets will serve as the official local home for FDP’s broadcasts of every match.

Coverage will air across nine stations: La X (WYNX) and La Qué Buena (WADO-AM) in New York; Amor (KOVE) and Latino Mix (KAMA) in Houston; La Qué Buena (KLNO) and Latino Mix (KDXX, 107.9 FM and 107.1 FM) in Dallas; and La Qué Buena (WOJO) and Latino Mix (WVIV) in Chicago.

TelevisaUnivision SVP of Radio Content Ismar Santacruz said, “The 2026 World Cup on North American soil is an unprecedented cultural and sporting event for our community. TelevisaUnivision is the heartbeat of Hispanic audio in the U.S., and by partnering with Fútbol de Primera, we are ensuring that passionate soccer fans in New York, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago won’t miss a single goal, save, or historic moment. We are proud to deliver this premium, live sports content right to their local stations.”

Fútbol de Primera Chairman Alejandro Gutman added, “We are incredibly excited to bring the magic of the 2026 World Cup to the massive and loyal audiences of TelevisaUnivision’s leading stations in these major metropolises. With matches happening right here in our own backyards, the energy will be unmatched. TelevisaUnivision has always been a premier partner, and together, we are committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive radio broadcast experience for the millions of Hispanic fans eagerly awaiting this tournament.”