New FCC Foreign Ownership Rule To Pause Connoisseur Closings

The FCC’s foreign ownership remediation process just got some extra rules, and as Connoisseur Media moves fast on buying and selling stations while seeking approval for foreign funds, Tuesday’s Media Bureau guidance set down some speed bumps.

The Media Bureau issued processing guidelines under, implementing a directive from the January 2026 Foreign Ownership Report and Order. That order expanded the remedial petition process to privately held companies for the first time. Previously, the safe harbor mechanism, which shields licensees from enforcement action while they work toward compliance, had been available only to publicly traded broadcast entities.

That order opened the door for Connoisseur to file a remedial foreign ownership petition in the first place, but the new guidance establishes the operational terrain while that petition remains pending, and for Connoisseur, the terrain is complicated.

On the acquisition side, Connoisseur has a deal pending for NRG Media’s six Lincoln, NE, stations, a purchase that already requires a landmark ownership waiver, as approval would hand CEO Jeff Warshaw all 11 commercially licensed radio brands in the market’s Nielsen Audio results. On the divestiture side, the sale of six Watertown, SD, stations to Yankton-based Riverfront Broadcasting is expected to close in late summer, also pending FCC approval.

Under the bureau’s three-tier framework, neither transaction is jeopardized outright, but both deals carry new stipulations.

Routine operational filings, special temporary authority requests, and minor technical modifications proceed normally, provided the remedial petition is complete and no additional compliance questions are outstanding. Transfer of control and assignment applications, including pro forma ownership changes, move forward with conditions limiting the involvement of unapproved foreign interest holders, with those grants remaining contingent on the remedial petition’s ultimate resolution.

License renewals, new construction permits, major facility modifications, and licenses to cover new construction are held entirely until the foreign ownership matter is resolved.

For Connoisseur, the Lincoln and Watertown transactions fall into the conditioned middle tier: they can advance, but neither fully closes the book until the company’s ownership stake approval does.

The bureau preserved case-by-case discretion throughout, noting it may defer any application regardless of tier if circumstances warrant, and may revise the framework through a subsequent public notice.