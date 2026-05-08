Blast from the Past: KYW, Philadelphia

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features KYW in Philadelphia at its former Independence Mall East studios, circa the 1970s.

Today operated out of Audacy’s Philly-based HQ, KYW is one of the oldest continuously operating radio stations in the US (and one of the rare K call signs east of the Mississippi), with roots stretching back to Chicago before the station moved to Philadelphia in 1934.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.