Wisdom of the 5AM Club

Jeff Bezos is the latest high-profile believer in The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life. Other early-risers include Tim Cook, Michelle Obama, Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

The core philosophy of the book and podcast is to use the early, undisturbed hours to cultivate personal growth, leading to long-term success and elite performance.

I read Robin Sharma’s book a couple of years ago and realized I was already using some of his principles, while also discovering a few new ones. My current ritual is getting up at 6:00 a.m. to watch the sunrise outside. I’m working on gradually moving that back to 5:00.

5 AM CLUB CONCEPTS & TECHNIQUES

The 20/20/20 Formula

The first hour of the day is divided into three 20-minute segments:

Move : Exercise to boost dopamine and serotonin while lowering stress.

: Exercise to boost dopamine and serotonin while lowering stress. Reflect: Meditation, journaling, or prayer to create gratitude and clarity.

Meditation, journaling, or prayer to create gratitude and clarity. Grow: Read, study, or listen to audiobooks to sharpen your skills.

After sunrise, I usually journal, meditate, and then exercise. I like doing the inner work first because it feels more natural while still close to that relaxed sleep state.

Reading is part of my evening routine. I often learn from the biographies and autobiographies of high achievers such as Steve Jobs, Phil Jackson, and Bill Gates.

I intend to try Sharma’s exact sequence, all in the morning, to compare results. But the bigger point is this: whenever you adopt these habits, they will improve your life.

The 4 Inner Domains

Success is more than mindset. Sharma says sustained performance is about balance:

Heartset : Emotional health

: Emotional health Healthset : Physical wellness

: Physical wellness Soulset: Inner peace and purpose

The 66-Day Rule

The book suggests it takes 66 days to build a lasting habit. Positive habits are formed through repetition.

The 5 AM Victory Hour

Early mornings provide something increasingly rare: silence. No texts. No interruptions. No chaos. That quiet time can build focus, discipline, and mental toughness. It also gives you a head start before the demands of the day begin.

If you host a morning show or work unusual hours like Tim Cook, who reportedly rises at 3:45 a.m., you can still apply these principles before your day starts.

The End of the Day

Sharma also prioritizes how you finish your day:

Wrap up dinner by 8:00 p.m.

Power down devices early

Spend time with family, read, or listen to podcasts/audiobooks

Use the final hour to unwind, reflect, like with a gratitude journal, and prepare for sleep

Strong mornings usually begin with smart evenings.

Exit Ticker

We are largely shaped by our habits and stories. It’s easy to drift into routines that don’t serve us: no exercise, too much screen time, too much couch time.

The real message of The 5 AM Club is about making self-care and growth a daily ritual.

And for many people, the quiet early morning may be the best place to start.