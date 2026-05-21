Radio’s Most Influential Women On the Moments That Matter

Radio has enough raw statistics and data to keep us occupied until the end of time. Ratings measure reach. Revenue measures impact. But neither captures what actually happens between a host and a listener in the moments that matter most. And that’s real radio.

They come in late-night calls, chance encounters at meet-and-greets, or a voice on the other end of the line who waited years to say thank you. That has a way of staying with you, in the way few professional experiences do.

In our upcoming June issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s Most Influential Women On-Air to share a recent listener interaction that has stayed with them.

Here’s some of what they told us:

“A listener called me nearly a year after a conversation we had on air. She was preparing for surgery at the time, and I had shared some encouraging words with her to help her stay positive and keep her faith strong. When she called back, she told me she had carried those words with her throughout the entire process. She wanted to thank me personally and let me know the surgery went well. Moments like that remind me that radio is bigger than entertainment — it’s real connection, healing, and purpose.”

“A young woman approached me for a photo and told me she’d been listening since elementary school. She began sharing memories tied to moments we’d experienced together through the radio, including discovering her favorite artist during one of my interviews. She’s now seen her 14 times. She went on to tell me she’s graduating college and plans to keep listening when she moves to Los Angeles for her first “big girl job.” It really hit me in that moment — this job isn’t just about playing songs or doing interviews. We quietly grow up alongside our listeners. Being invited into someone’s daily life for that long is an extraordinary privilege.”

“He lost his wife a few years ago after more than 50 years of marriage. The moment she walked into his sixth-grade classroom, he told his best friend, ‘I’m gonna marry that girl someday.’ And he did. He called one night because he was depressed and missing her deeply. We talked for quite a while, and I’ve kept in touch with him ever since. His vulnerability, his love story, and his strength have stayed with me.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s June issue, featuring the Most Influential Women in Radio, comes out Monday, June 15. Click HERE to subscribe today.