AWMF Celebrates 75 Years With 51st Annual Gracies Gala

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation celebrated its 75th anniversary in style Tuesday night, presenting the 51st Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire and honoring women reshaping journalism, podcasting, entertainment, sports, and indie media.

Hosted by two-time Emmy-nominated actress and producer Yvette Nicole Brown, the evening centered on reclamation, reinvention, and authenticity, with winners sharing personal stories about survival, aging, caregiving, grief, and media as a force for connection.

Andie MacDowell received the Gracie Icon Award, reflecting on aging publicly in Hollywood. “I have had the absolute audacity to age,” she told the crowd. “And I love everyone who has embraced it as much as I have.”

Among the evening’s notable moments, Kelly Rowland presented Tina Knowles with a Gracie for her audiobook Matriarch. Monica Lewinsky accepted her award for Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky to a standing ovation. Senator Lauren Book accepted on behalf of Lauren’s Kids Foundation, reflecting on surviving childhood abuse. Katherine LaNasa was honored for her performance in The Pitt.

The night also featured a surprise appearance by Stevie Wonder, who took the stage to honor journalist Adai Lamar for her coverage of the Los Angeles County fires, and a performance by Mickey Guyton.

AWMF President Becky Brooks reflected on the organization’s anniversary throughout the evening. “When we celebrate women in media, we’re not just giving awards,” Brooks said. “We’re saying: ‘Your work matters, your voice matters.'”

Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16 at Cipriani’s in New York City.