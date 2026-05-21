Triton’s Q1 Ranker Senses Podcasting’s Habits Are Changing

Comedy, News, and Society & Culture held their ground at the top of the podcast rankings to open 2026, but there’s more climbing beneath them. Triton Digital’s Q1 2026 US Podcast Ranker shows two particular genres not in the top three posting the strongest reach growth.

Comedy led all genres with 47 shows in the top 200, reaching 43.6% of podcast listeners, up from 40.9% in Q4. News followed at 23.7% and Society & Culture at 21.2%, both holding steady from the prior quarter. Kids & Family posted the sharpest percentage growth, up 9% to 2.4% reach, while Health & Fitness rose 8% to 9.7%.

Among the quarter’s biggest movers in the Demos+ top 50, Smosh Reads Reddit Stories soared 82 spots to number 47, and Good Hang with Amy Poehler surged 26 spots — the largest single move into the top 10. Huberman Lab climbed 38 spots to number 13, Freakonomics Radio jumped 40 spots to number 41, and The Mel Robbins Podcast moved up 18 spots to number 11.

Sports posted the most ranker debuts of any genre in Q1, with athlete-led and daily talk formats driving the growth. Triton pointed to shows like 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and The Pivot Podcast as examples of former athletes building large audiences through unfiltered, conversation-driven content.

Daily shows, including NFL: The Insiders and Mostly Sports, reflect a broader move toward habitual sports listening, while FOX Sports’ First Things First demonstrated how established television franchises can successfully extend into on-demand audio.

For advertisers, Triton’s data points to strong audience intent signals across several categories. Business and Technology podcast listeners over-index for household incomes above $100,000 and higher education, with Technology listeners more likely to hold over $250,000 in investable assets. Technology audiences are also nearly twice as likely as the average podcast listener to shop luxury retail.

Kids & Family listeners over-index across a broad range of purchase categories, from luxury boutiques to life insurance, while Business listeners show elevated interest in home improvement and Music listeners demonstrate stronger intent to purchase vehicles and switch wireless providers.

Triton SVP of Measurement Products & Strategy Daryl Battaglia said, “Podcasting continues to demonstrate both resilience and momentum as we enter 2026. We’re seeing a combination of consistency among top-performing shows alongside rapid innovation among top genres like Comedy and Sports. This balance is what makes podcasting such a powerful medium for both audience engagement and advertiser impact.”

“Taken together, these trends point to a maturing podcast ecosystem where audience quality, intent, and contextual alignment are becoming just as important as reach. Creating new opportunities for brands to connect with listeners in more meaningful and measurable ways,” Battaglia added. “Niche and emerging categories reach highly engaged, high-intent listeners. For advertisers, this precise, audience-first strategy can drive powerful outcomes.”