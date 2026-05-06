Zeno Media Extends WKU Student Radio’s Digital Reach

Western Kentucky University’s student radio station is expanding its digital footprint with Zeno Media. The deal extends the reach of Revolution 91.7 (WWHR) across mobile, web, and connected devices beyond its South Central Kentucky broadcast footprint.

Zeno Media Chief Growth Officer Nikols Latuff said, “College radio plays a unique role in the audio ecosystem, both as a platform for new voices and as a training ground for future industry leaders. This partnership is about giving them the tools to grow their audience, strengthen their digital strategy, and take greater ownership of their streaming and monetization opportunities.”

Western Kentucky University Department of Broadcasting Adjunct Faculty Dr. Ed Cohen stated, “Partnering with Zeno Media allows us to extend that experience beyond the FM dial, giving our students and our station more flexibility, more reach, and new ways to engage listeners.”

WWHR Student General Manager Rachel Comella said, “This partnership with Zeno Media gives us access to the tools and technology shaping the future of audio, allowing us to expand our reach, better understand our audience, and operate in a modern broadcast environment.”