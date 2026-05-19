SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Gets the Green Flag for More Years

Two decades in, SiriusXM and NASCAR are staying together. The partners have renewed their multi-year broadcasting agreement, keeping live Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series coverage on satellite radio for fans across North America.

The renewal also calls for expanded collaboration between SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Channel, NASCAR’s free ad-supported streaming channel, with cross-programming and cross-promotion planned across both platforms.

SiriusXM SVP of Sports Programming Jared Fox said, “NASCAR fans are incredibly passionate about their sport, and for two decades we’ve teamed up with NASCAR to ensure that SiriusXM NASCAR Radio would deliver those fans coverage and programming that matched that level of passion. We’re extending and expanding on our promise to continue to do that every day, and this week’s programming lineup in Charlotte is a prime example of the kind of coverage and access to the sport and its stars that we’re so proud to give to our audience.”

NASCAR Managing Director of Media Strategy Nick Skipper added, “SiriusXM has been an incredible partner for many years, delivering engaging and informative coverage that brings our fans closer to the sport. We’re excited to extend this relationship and explore new ways to connect with fans through expanded programming and collaboration across platforms.”