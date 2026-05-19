iHeart Hits the Beach With Football League Partnership

The Beach Football League is turning sand into a national sports and entertainment circuit, with iHeartRadio now signed on as its Official Audio and Radio Partner, with events already underway in California, and stops planned across America through 2027.

The BFL is a professional tackle football league played on sand, founded by former NFL linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Tully Banta-Cain. The partnership integrates iHeart’s radio, digital, podcast, social, and live event platforms into BFL event promotion, fan engagement, and athlete storytelling.

The collaboration launched alongside the Santa Cruz Beach Classic on May 16–17, which featured Marshawn Lynch, Deshaun Foster, and a youth football camp. Future destination events are planned for New England during Labor Day Weekend, Miami during Art Basel Week, and Santa Monica during Super Bowl Week ahead of the 2027 Los Angeles Super Bowl.

The new deal fits iHeart’s latest pattern of aggressively signing emerging and niche sports properties like BIG3 basketball, International Flag League, US Ski & Snowboard, and US Figure Skating.

Banta-Cain said, “This partnership gives us the ability to grow the BFL nationally through the power of music, radio, digital media, and live experiences. We’re building something completely unique that blends football, entertainment, and culture on the beach.”