NextKast Aligns With Optimized Media Group for Installs

NextKast has a new implementation partner. The radio automation and music scheduling platform has teamed up with broadcast consulting and engineering firm Optimized Media Group to offer broadcasters turnkey installation, configuration, and deployment services.

The partnership covers three rollout options: remote installation, hands-on in-studio deployment, and a hybrid of both. It follows NextKast’s launch of NextTraffic, an integrated traffic and billing system, earlier this year.

NextKast OnAir Founder Winston Potgieter said, “This collaboration creates a full-service solution that mid-to-large radio groups require. Pairing NextKast architecture with Optimized Media Group’s expert deployment services, stations benefit from both a superior automation suite and expert infrastructure setup and training.”

Optimized Media Group VP Alex Hartman said, “This is a natural collaboration for our company. This collaboration ensures broadcasters get both a powerful automation platform and the engineering expertise to implement it effectively, efficiently, and correctly.”