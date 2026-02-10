NextKast Adds Traffic and Billing to Its Radio Automation Platform

NextKast has launched NextTraffic, a built-in traffic and billing system designed to streamline operations for independently owned radio broadcasters using the San Antonio-based company’s NextKast OnAir automation platform.

The new system is intended to function as a fully integrated alternative to third-party traffic and billing software, while still allowing stations to maintain external traffic system integrations if they prefer existing workflows.

At the center of NextTraffic is a patent-pending Traffic Tag System that embeds a unique data tag into every commercial. The tag contains campaign-level information, including advertiser details, flight dates, rates, and frequency. Once ingested, commercials automatically schedule themselves based on those parameters, whether airing on a single station or across multiple outlets.

NextKast says ads determine their own placement without manual input, with each airing logged and verified automatically. Playback data is captured in real time, enabling automated auditing and billing verification while reducing the need for manual oversight.

According to the company, the system is designed to give station owners clearer insight into spot performance and billing accuracy while freeing staff to focus on sales and revenue growth rather than traffic management.