Amanda Habrowski Back In Detroit to Lead Alt 98.7 Mornings

Detroit native Amanda Habrowski is headed home to take mornings at Audacy’s ALT 98.7 (WDZH). It’s a full-circle moment for Habrowski, who spent the better part of two decades building her career across markets including Fort Wayne, Portland, and Las Vegas.

She most recently served as Content Director and afternoon host at iHeartMedia’s 93.1 The Mountain, which was flipped to Neon 93.1 (KYMT) in February. Outside of radio, Habrowski is known for her appearance on VH1’s Flavor of Love 3 in 2008. The full weekday lineup at ALT 98.7 now starts with Amanda in the AM, goes to Ian Camfield in middays, and finishes with Dallas Osborn in afternoon drive.

Habrowski said, “I left Detroit to chase a dream, and now I get to come home and live it. To still be here after 20 years of learning, evolving, and pushing through is something I’m really proud of. I’ve been building this whole time, and I’m excited to keep growing, give back, and have some fun with it.”

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon commented, “Bringing Amanda back to Detroit isn’t just a talent addition; it’s a statement. Her edge, authenticity and deep connection to the city make her the perfect voice for the station. We are ready for our listeners to rock with Amanda in the mornings.”