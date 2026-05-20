Lenny Green’s ‘Quiet Storm’ Finds New Harbor with Compass

WBLS’s The Quiet Storm with Lenny Green has picked up a syndication partnership with Compass Media Networks starting June 1, delegating all aspects of the R&B and slow-jam show’s marketing, distribution, and advertising sales direction to Compass.

Green’s show broadcasts nationally from 7p–midnight Monday through Thursday, and 7p–10p on Sunday.

Green said, “I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in, and my ultimate goal is to continue to touch lives and spread love to more cities. The Quiet Storm has always been about connection, passion, and bringing people together through music and conversation. I’m excited to begin this new chapter with Compass Media Networks as we continue growing the brand and reaching even more listeners nationwide.”

Compass Media Networks SVP of Affiliate Sales and Content Nancy Abramson said, “I have admired Lenny Green and the Quiet Storm for years, Lenny is known and loved by affiliates and listeners across the country. I’m thrilled to bring The Quiet Storm with Lenny Green to our affiliates.”