Randall Comes Screamin’ Into Motor City Mornings at WCSX

Days after the sudden exit of Big Jim O’Brien from Beasley Media Group Detroit’s 94.7 WCSX, the station is shifting Screamin’ Scott Randall from afternoon drive to the AM slot. Randall hosted mornings at Beasley’s WRIF and the defunct Z Rock before joining WCSX.

O’Brien departed Classic Rock 94.7 WCSX on May 15 after nearly 25 years at the station. No afternoon successor has been named.

Program Director Jade Springart said, “Screamin’ Scott has long been one of the most recognizable and entertaining voices on WCSX. His passion for the Motor City, knowledge of classic rock, and genuine connection with listeners make him a perfect fit for mornings. Scott brings energy, authenticity, and a whole lot of fun to everything he does, and we’re excited for listeners to wake up with him every day.”

Market Manager Matt Scarano stated, “Screamin’ Scott understands the DNA of Detroit rock radio better than almost anyone. He’s authentic, highly entertaining, and has built a tremendous bond with listeners over the years. We’re excited to have him bring that personality, experience, and energy to mornings on WCSX.”

Randall added, “I’ve loved every minute of being part of the WCSX family, and I’m incredibly excited to take on this new opportunity. Detroit listeners are the best in the world! Getting the chance to start their mornings with great music, laughs, and conversation is truly an honor.”