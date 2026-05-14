Chico’s NSPR Finds Its Leader in CapRadio Alum

After being cut free of Sacramento’s Capital Public Radio last fall, North State Public Radio in Chico, CA, has found its Executive Director. Helen Barrington now has the top spot, rejoining a staff she worked alongside during her time as Managing Editor at CapRadio.

Barrington’s three decades in public broadcasting also span Radio Netherlands, GBH in Boston, Virginia Public Media, and a General Manager stint at Cal State Monterey Bay’s public radio station. Most recently, she served as major gifts officer at From the Top, an NPR-affiliated youth classical music program.

Barrington told Chico State Today that her initial priorities include securing the financial resources needed to sustain local news and cultural programming and expanding student training and mentorship opportunities.

“It is the honor of my career to work with the NSPR staff and the communities the station serves at this pivotal time, as we co-create NSPR’s next chapter,” Barrington said. “I feel so strongly that those of us working in the media, especially nonprofit media, have a responsibility to train the next generation. I am committed to this work and have been so inspired by what I’ve seen Chico State students accomplish.”

Chico State Provost and VP for Academic Affairs Leslie Cornick added, “NSPR has been a trusted voice for our community for decades and has an incredibly bright future ahead. Chico State’s commitment to informing, engaging and empowering our community has never been stronger, and we thank Helen for becoming our newest partner in this vital work.”