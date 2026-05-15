Blast from the Past: Lee Perryman; WMLS, Alabama

Happy Friday! This week’s Blast From The Past from the Radio Ink archives takes us back to 1978 with Lee Perryman, caught on camera and ready to go on the air at WMLS-AM & FM in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Perryman would go on to a 35-year career with the Associated Press in broadcast sales and technology development. Today, he’s the President and CEO of RadioAlabama, which owns what was once WMLS – now WYEA.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.