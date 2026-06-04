Nicole Humphrey Joins Louisville Public Media as Dev VP

As of June 8, Louisville Public Media has a new lead fundraiser. Nicole Humphrey joins LPM as Vice President of Development. Humphrey comes from The Nature Conservancy, where she spent five years as Associate Director of Development for Kentucky.

At the Conservancy, she was in charge of major gift fundraising, donor strategy, and board engagement. Before that, she held development roles at the Fund for the Arts in Louisville and Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Hawaii, and co-founded Adaptations Dance Theater in Maui.

In her new role, Humphrey will steward major gift relationships and campaigns for LPM, which operates News 89.3 (WFPL), Classical 90.5 (WUOL), and Independent 91.9 (WFPK), while overseeing a development team responsible for approximately $3.5 million in annual revenue across membership, grants, and planned giving.

LPM President and CEO Kenya Young said, “Nicole is an exceptional fit for LPM for both her fundraising expertise and her deep roots in this community. She is a strategic thinker, a relationship builder, and a hands-on fundraiser with genuine passion for mission-driven work. I am excited to work with Nicole as we carry the LPM story into every room in Louisville.”

Humphrey added, “As a passionate supporter of Louisville Public Media, I am honored to collaborate with dedicated colleagues and further LPM’s impact through trusted journalism, dynamic music, and community engagement. LPM has a committed group of supporters and partners who make its mission possible, and I look forward to building upon this foundation through authentic relations with our current, as well as new, contributors across the region.