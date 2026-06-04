That Bad Sales Hire Probably Costs More Than You Think

AE churn is one of any radio sales manager’s most persistent pain points, and according to new research, most operators are underestimating what it actually costs them. SalesFuel’s latest study puts the national average cost of a bad sales hire at six figures.

The findings come from SalesFuel’s latest webinar with SMM, which featured data from an opt-in online survey of 316 US sales managers at companies with three or more members on their sales teams, conducted in September. The sample spanned multiple verticals, with roughly 75% of respondents in B2B roles.

The national average cost of a bad sales hire across all industries is $177,171. SalesFuel CEO and Founder C. Lee Smith tells Radio Ink that advertising and media sales costs run about a third less, but still clear $100,000.

The survey found the average annual B2B sales turnover rate sits at 35%, meaning a team of ten salespeople can expect to replace more than three members per year. Low turnover was defined as less than 21% annually; high turnover as 41% or more. Struggling hires tend to land around 28% of quota before managers begin to act, Smith said, and even then, the response is typically more coaching rather than a faster exit.

Off-boarding a bad hire takes an average of six months, he said, largely because managers resist the conclusion.

Finding a replacement consumes another three months on average, during which the empty chair creates lost opportunities and added burden on remaining staff. Onboarding and ramp-up time for a new hire adds another 5.5 months. Recruitment costs, job posting fees, and the hourly cost of HR and sales leadership time in the hiring process layer on top of all of it.

The coaching time managers invest in a failing hire carries its own secondary cost. Time spent trying to save a bad hire is time taken directly from high performers, Smith said.

The research identified a clear behavioral split between managers with low turnover and those with high turnover. Low-turnover managers ranked sales coaching as their second most important management skill, behind sales training. For high-turnover managers, sales coaching did not appear in the top five at all, running 17% below the all-respondent median.

Low-turnover managers were also 31% more likely than their high-turnover counterparts to prioritize mindset and motivation over skills when evaluating candidates, and their desired sales traits reflected that orientation: self-motivation, initiative, confidence, coachability, problem-solving, and critical thinking, in that order. High-turnover managers showed materially lower emphasis across all six, with coachability scoring 40% lower and initiative 42% lower than among low-turnover peers.

AI is complicating the hiring process in ways that cut against good selection, SalesFuel Senior Vice President of Research Kathy Crosett said.

As HR teams use AI to screen candidates, applicants have begun using AI to game those same screens, tailoring resumes and profiles to match job descriptions. “AI isn’t finding you better salespeople,” she said. “It’s finding better technology users.” The research found that only 37% of B2B sales managers said they fully understand AI’s value to their team’s success. Without manager buy-in, adoption stalls regardless of what tools a company deploys.

The AI gap runs deeper on the rep side. A companion SalesFuel survey of US salespeople found that 83% say their company lacks clearly defined goals for AI, and when sales managers were asked to rank the top characteristics for rep success, the ability to leverage AI finished last. Smith attributed both findings to a failure of direction from the top. “The execution is not there,” he said. “It’s because the direction is not there and the vision is not there.”