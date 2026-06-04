Radio’s Top Women On-Air Share How to Build Your Team

As the old saying goes, nobody makes it alone. Behind every exceptional air talent is a structure holding them up. People who do what you can’t. People who push back when you need it. People who show up when it would be easier not to.

That structure doesn’t build itself. It has to be chosen, tended, and protected. And for the influential women who have made careers out of connecting with millions, the wisdom they’ve gathered about who to keep close is some of the hardest-won knowledge in the industry.

In our upcoming June issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s Most Influential Women On-Air what their support systems look like and what advice they’d give about building one.

Here’s some of what they told us:

“The people I surround myself with make everything I do possible. It starts with my business partner, who handles all the heavy lifting — the business meetings, the follow through, and the sponsor interaction. My producers are the absolute best team in the universe. And at home, I have people who help with my children and keep my farm running, which allows me to stay focused on my nightly radio show, my podcasts, and my social media every day.”

“Beware the people who only say yes. Invest in a few people who make you feel honest, safe, challenged, and seen. Pay attention to patterns, not words. Choose people who show up when it’s inconvenient, who can celebrate you without competing with you.”

“In radio, you learn quickly that success isn’t a solo journey — it takes people who will tell you the truth, push you forward, and remind you who you are when the industry gets loud. My advice for building a support system is to remain true to who you are. When you move in authenticity, the right people will naturally align with your calling. You don’t have to force connections or shrink yourself to fit certain spaces. What’s meant for you will always find you.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s June issue, featuring Radio’s Most Influential Women, comes out Monday, June 15. Click HERE to subscribe today.