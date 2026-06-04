Hot Spots Heat Up NYC at the 35th Radio Mercury Awards

Radio peacocked its creative chops at the 35th annual Radio Mercury Awards on Wednesday night as iHeartMedia, Audacy, Milwaukee Media Group, and Zimmer Communications were all awarded alongside one of the great modern jingle earworms.

The ceremony, held at New York City’s Sony Hall and emceed by Angela Yee, recognized excellence across broadcast radio, streaming audio, podcasts, and integrated audio campaigns.

The night’s top honor, Best of Show, went to Progressive Insurance and Arnold Worldwide for “Truckers Unite the World,” capping a four-win evening for the pairing that also included awards in the single spot, humor, and multi-platform campaign categories.

On the radio group side, Audacy Studios won for WCCO’s “Deep State Fair” in the promotional single spot category, while iHeartMedia Studio 55 collected three awards for its Virgin Voyages work across the single spot, campaign, and single spot categories. Milwaukee Media Group took the locally produced single spot for “Neighbor” on behalf of Yutka Fence, and Zimmer Communications won the campaign category for its “Play It or Plunge It” work for Brian Wear Plumbing.

Chief Judge Danny Gonzalez, co-founder and co-chief creative officer of Bandits & Friends, led the final-round jury. “What consistently stood apart was the writing — the craft of turning an idea into language that connects, compels, and delivers,” Gonzalez said. “Great radio creative begins with great writing. It’s the foundation that gives sound its power, and it’s ultimately what made it clear to our final-round jury which work deserved to rise above the rest and earn Best of Show.”

Liberty Mutual Insurance was named 2026 Radio Marketer of the Year for its sustained commitment to radio advertising, including its widely recognized “Liberty, Liberty, Liberty, Liberty” sonic brand. Jenna Lebel, Chief Marketing Officer of US Retail Markets, accepted the honor from Yee on Liberty Mutual’s behalf.

As RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “This year’s finalists and winners represent the very best in audio creativity,” including, “bold ideas, exceptional craft and creative work that proves the enduring ability of sound to connect with audiences in authentic, memorable ways.”

A full list of winners is available at the Radio Mercury Awards website.