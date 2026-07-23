Caught in the Middle: What Is the AI Line for Radio’s Top PDs?

A recent survey that showed “it would make no difference” to 47% of 1,300 weekly radio listeners if their favorite station used AI voices raised hackles across the industry. This bumps up against iHeartMedia’s internal research that found while 70% of consumers use AI tools, 90% prefer their media to come from human beings, introducing a whole new front in a controversial war.

As talent grow more concerned about technology’s encroachment, Program Directors and Brand Managers are now at the intersection of corporate directives and protecting their staff and sound.

The fact of the matter is that AI is already in the building, and it’s not leaving. The defining debate is now where the tool stops and the person takes command. In our upcoming August issue, Radio Ink asked the Best Program Directors in America where they draw the line on AI at their stations. Here’s some of what they told us:

“AI is a powerful tool for helping with research, organizing information, reviewing data, and handling routine tasks. But music, talent, and those emotional connections should remain human. I believe technology should support great talent, never replace it.”

“While I’d love to say everything should stay human, that’s just not realistic. The line is where AI can be used to make our content better without jeopardizing our credibility or accountability to the listeners. It’s a wonderful tool, but it is not a replacement for a news anchor, a reporter, or a talk show host.”

“I use AI daily, and I’m not embarrassed about it. It handles the spreadsheet and analytical work so our people can do the human work. The line is the microphone. Anything that touches a listener’s heart gets made by someone with one.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s August issue, featuring the Best Program Directors in America, comes out Monday, August 17. Click HERE to subscribe to critical industry coverage for as little as $3.33 per month.