Nielsen’s Exit from Puerto Rico Could Create an Industry Crisis

By Gene Bryan

Nielsen has informed the Puerto Rico media industry that it plans to discontinue its audience-ratings measurement services on the island at the end of 2026.

This is not simply the departure of a research supplier. It represents the potential loss of the common audience currency upon which media companies, advertising agencies and advertisers have traditionally relied to evaluate platforms, compare performance, establish pricing and allocate millions of dollars in advertising investment.

Unless the industry acts quickly, Puerto Rico could enter 2027 without a universally recognized, independent system for measuring media audiences.

That would be a serious setback for an industry already confronting economic pressure, declining advertising budgets, changing consumer behavior, audience fragmentation and growing competition from global digital and social platforms.

Measurement Makes a Media Market Function

Audience measurement is not perfect. Media companies have debated sample sizes, methodology, demographic representation and ratings volatility for decades. Nevertheless, an independent measurement system provides a common foundation for conducting business.

Ratings help advertisers answer essential questions:

How many people does a media platform reach?

Who are those consumers?

How frequently will an advertising message reach them?

Which media outlets perform most effectively within a particular demographic?

How should broadcast media be compared with streaming, connected television, digital video, social media and other advertising options?

Without an accepted measurement currency, those questions become much harder to answer objectively.

Nielsen has historically studied the behavior of television viewers, radio listeners, internet users and advertising activity in Puerto Rico. Removing that measurement does not eliminate the audience. It eliminates the industry’s ability to document that audience consistently and independently.

The Greatest Danger is the Loss of Advertising Investment

The immediate concern should not be which media company gains or loses negotiating leverage. The larger issue is whether Puerto Rico media, as an advertising category, will become more difficult for agencies and advertisers to buy.

Advertisers increasingly demand accountability. Digital platforms offer enormous quantities of data—including impressions, clicks, video completions, conversions, attribution and audience profiles. Although those metrics have limitations, they give buyers something concrete to evaluate.

If Puerto Rico’s media industry cannot provide comparable and independently validated audience information, some advertisers may not redirect their budgets to another local media company. They may move the money out of Puerto Rico media entirely.

Agencies could also find it more difficult to include Puerto Rico in broader media plans. A market without an accepted measurement system cannot be evaluated as easily alongside measured U.S. markets. That additional uncertainty creates another reason for an advertiser to reduce, delay or eliminate an investment.

At a time when Puerto Rico’s economy and media industry are already under pressure, the market cannot afford to become less measurable.

Media Companies Will be Affected Differently — But No One Truly Wins

The absence of ratings may initially appear beneficial to certain media organizations. Established companies with powerful brands, recognized personalities, popular programming and longstanding agency relationships may believe they can continue selling successfully without a formal ratings system.

Some probably can.

However, even the strongest media companies benefit from independent evidence demonstrating their reach and value. Without it, Puerto Rico’s entire media ecosystem becomes harder to defend against global digital, search, social media, streaming and programmatic platforms.

Smaller and independent media companies could face an even greater disadvantage. Without ratings, they may have difficulty proving audience growth or demonstrating that they outperform larger competitors within a particular demographic, geographic area or content category.

The market could increasingly be driven by historical spending, reputation, negotiating power and relationships rather than documented audience delivery.

That is not a sustainable measurement model.

The Impact Extends Beyond Advertising Sales

Ratings influence programming decisions, talent evaluation, content development, distribution strategies, acquisitions, financing and company valuations.

Media executives use audience trends to determine whether programming and content investments are working. Financial institutions and investors consider revenue performance, competitive position and audience strength when evaluating media assets. Buyers and sellers rely on measurable market data when assessing company value.

If the independent audience currency disappears, uncertainty increases across all these areas.

The result could be weaker pricing power, reduced investor confidence and lower perceived media-asset values—not because Puerto Ricans have stopped consuming local media, but because the industry can no longer demonstrate that consumption through an accepted independent standard.

Puerto Rico Needs an Immediate Industry Response

The Puerto Rico media industry cannot wait until December to begin discussing what happens in January.

Media companies, advertising agencies, advertisers, research organizations and industry associations should convene immediately. This must be treated as a market-wide business issue, not as a disagreement between Nielsen and individual subscribers.

The industry should pursue several actions:

Request a complete explanation from Nielsen regarding the decision, its timetable and the conditions under which the company might reconsider or extend its services. Determine whether media companies, agencies and advertisers could jointly support an economically viable measurement model. Invite alternative audience-measurement companies to present credible proposals. Develop interim standards that agencies, advertisers and media companies can accept if a replacement service is not operational by January 2027. Ensure that any new system reflects today’s complete media environment, including broadcast television, radio, streaming, digital video, mobile applications, connected devices, podcasts and on-demand content. Establish independent governance and auditing standards so that the replacement currency is trusted by buyers and sellers alike.

This could become an opportunity to create a more modern, cross-platform measurement system. Puerto Rico does not necessarily need to reproduce an older methodology exactly. It does, however, need an independent, transparent and credible solution that the entire advertising community is prepared to use.

Nielsen Should Support an Orderly Transition

Nielsen has played an important role in Puerto Rico’s media marketplace. Its departure should therefore include more than an expiration date.

The company should work with media companies, agencies and advertisers to facilitate an orderly transition, provide appropriate historical continuity and allow the industry sufficient time to evaluate alternatives.

Puerto Rico should not be left with a measurement vacuum.

The island is a significant and sophisticated media market with major media organizations, experienced advertising agencies, national and local advertisers, and highly engaged audiences. It deserves the same ability to document media consumption and advertising value as other important markets.

This Requires Collective Action Now

The industry must resist the temptation to treat this as someone else’s problem.

It is not solely a media-company issue. Agencies need reliable data to make defensible recommendations. Advertisers need evidence that their investments are reaching the intended consumers. Media organizations need an independent currency through which they can compete fairly. The broader economy benefits when advertising decisions are based on credible market intelligence.

Nielsen’s planned exit should serve as an urgent call for cooperation.

Puerto Rico media remains culturally influential, locally connected and capable of delivering substantial audience reach. But in today’s accountability-driven advertising environment, having an audience is not enough. The industry must be able to prove it.

If Puerto Rico loses its recognized ratings currency without establishing a credible replacement, its media industry will become less visible, less defensible and potentially less valuable to advertisers.

The deadline may be the end of the year, but the time to act is now.

This piece first ran in HispanicAd. It is reproduced here with the permission of the author.