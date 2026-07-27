Star 92.9 Helps Do Good Fest Raise $200K for Vermont Youth

More than 10,000 people turned out in Montpelier for National Life Group’s Do Good Festival, which raised $200,000 for youth mental health programs across Vermont with help from Vox AM/FM’s Star 92.9 (WEZF) in Burlington and its five sister stations.

In addition to advance promotion, Star 92.9 broadcast live from the all-day benefit concert on July 11, with morning show hosts Mike and Mary leading interviews with the musical acts. Station personalities also introduced the bands on stage and heavily promoted Beats for Good, a high school band competition that determined the event’s opening act.

The Glam Cowboys, from Harwood Union High School in Moretown, won that competition and received $5,000 for their school’s music program. The festival lineup also included Augustana, Smash Mouth, Neon Trees, and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

Funding from Do Good Fest 2026 will help expand access to youth mental health resources, crisis support, counseling services, and family assistance programs. All proceeds were directed to five Vermont nonprofits selected by the National Life Peace of Mind Fund: Clara Martin Center, Community Care Network, Elevate Youth Services, Howard Center, and Spectrum Youth & Family Services.

The event also featured a nonprofit village with 25 local charities and community organizations where attendees could learn more about their work.

National Life Group Chair, CEO, and President Mehran Assadi joined Star 92.9’s Mary Cenci on stage to present each of the five beneficiaries with a ceremonial check for $40,000. Assadi said, “At National Life, Do Good Fest is more than a concert; it’s a reflection of who we are and what we stand for, by bringing people together to support youth mental health initiatives.”

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