Are You A Leader or A Manipulator?

There is a major difference between pushing sellers to hit a number and leading them toward success. Nick Saban described leadership as helping someone for that person’s benefit. When we help people primarily because it benefits us, it’s merely manipulation.

That idea should stop every local radio sales manager in their tracks. It won’t stop them all, but it should.

Of course, revenue matters. Budgets matter. New business matters. But salespeople can quickly tell whether their manager is genuinely invested in their growth or simply needs them to close more business before the month ends.

Manipulation sounds like sudden encouragement when the cluster is behind budget. It looks like rushed coaching when ownership starts asking questions. It appears that a manager becomes interested in a seller’s activity only because the revenue report is weak.

Real sales leadership is different. It means helping sellers become better prepared, more confident, and more valuable to advertisers.

It means teaching them to plan their week before Monday morning, prepare each selling day the evening before, and research potential clients before asking for an appointment.

It means coaching sellers to conduct stronger Customer Needs Analysis conversations instead of rushing toward packages. It means helping them listen more, ask better questions, develop original ideas, and spend more time face-to-face with local business owners.

And truly great sales leaders go on ride-alongs regularly with their sales reps to help support them.

Strong leadership does not eliminate accountability. It strengthens it.

Allowing a seller to remain unprepared is not kindness. Ignoring weak prospecting habits does not help anyone.

Avoiding difficult conversations may make the manager more comfortable, but it does nothing to improve the seller’s career.

The best sales leaders coach when revenue is strong, not only when revenue is weak. They train consistently. They rotate sellers into presentations during weekly sales meetings, including both veterans and newbies. They allow experienced sellers to share what works while creating a safe environment for younger sellers to practice, improve and gain confidence in front of the team.

They also understand that every seller is motivated differently. One may want greater income. Another may want confidence. Another may want to become a sales manager. Leadership means learning what success looks like to each person and helping them move toward it.

The true test of sales leadership is not whether sellers perform while the manager is watching. It is whether they become stronger, more disciplined and more capable because the manager cared enough to develop them. Help sellers win for their benefit.

When that happens, the seller grows, the advertiser receives greater value and the radio company usually grows, too.

That is real sales leadership, not manipulation.