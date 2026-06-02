Managing in the Clouds

A few years back, doing a “remote broadcast” meant bringing a COMREX unit, or something similar, to a client location or concert venue and doing a live show for several hours. Fingers crossed that the signal would hold up.

Fast forward to today, and cloud-based technology is starting to blow the doors wide open in our industry.

With the right setup, any show can broadcast from their living rooms or even the deck of a cruise ship with superb quality. (I know someone who has done that!) You can schedule music from an airport lounge. Your production director can edit and upload spots from a coffee shop. Wherever!

It’s been an incredible evolution, but not without its challenges, especially for any PD’s, GM’s, etc. When the station building is no longer the central hub, you’ve got to lead differently. This is beyond the “work from home” days some companies are still somewhat employing. This is a new world when it comes to the studio, and there are some realities every manager needs to face as this new “broadcast anywhere” environment quickly becomes a reality:

Keep the Culture Alive

Every station staff member thrives on personal connection. Those casual hallway chats, the “what if we tried this tomorrow?” conversations, and even the good-natured grumbling during a department head meeting all feed the energy of the station.

When everyone’s scattered, that cohesion is much harder to maintain. Managers now must be intentional about creating those virtual “hallways.” Daily team “huddles”, regular check-ins, and the occasional in-person meet-up, aren’t luxuries; rather they’re necessities to keep the chemistry and culture alive.

Holding People Accountable

In this new environment, you can’t gauge a show’s prep level just by the vibe in the studio, and you can’t casually pop into production to check on promos.

Clearer expectations, more frequent one-on-ones, and a stronger feedback loop are critical. This is not micromanaging, but it is about building and maintaining trust in both directions.

Getting the Tech Secure and Right

Here’s the truth: listeners don’t care where you’re broadcasting from, but they’ll absolutely notice if your audio drops, buffers, or sounds like you’re underwater.

That means making sure your IT department has it all together at their end. It’s imperative to be 100% confident in the platform’s performance and security, no matter where it originates.

Showing Up as a Leader

Leadership is about being present, and presence is a lot harder to project through a screen. You can’t read the room the same way, and you don’t have those organic coaching moments that happen when you’re physically in the building.

Overcommunicate. Make one-on-one check-ins a priority. Be visible. Your team still needs to feel seen and supported, even if you’re not in the same ZIP code or state, for that matter.

Managing Freedom Without Losing Focus

Being flexible is always a plus, but it’s also a distraction waiting to happen. With kids, pets, and side hustles, home is full of interruptions that don’t exist in the studio (except for the occasional salesperson).

Help your team set boundaries that protect both creativity and productivity. Make sure they are part of that process. But understand that freedom without focus is chaos. And chaos is a culture-killer.

The stations that figure out how to blend remote freedom with a strong, connected culture will be the ones that thrive. This is not like the days of the pandemic. This is not a temporary thing. The technology is here to stay. The question is whether we, as managers, are willing to evolve with it.