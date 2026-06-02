JVC Bolsters Panama City Cluster With Fresh GSM

JVC Broadcasting has chosen Stacie Bolster as General Sales Manager for its four-station Panama City cluster, with an immediate focus on recruiting and mentoring sales professionals for the broadcaster’s expanded panhandle portfolio.

JVC Broadcasting Market Manager John Griffo said Bolster’s community ties and local business relationships were central to the hire.

“Stacie is one of the most respected sales leaders in our market,” Griffo said. “Her knowledge of Panama City, her relationships throughout the community, and her passion for helping local businesses grow make her a tremendous asset to our company. She has built a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and delivering results throughout her career.”

Griffo continued, “What excites me most is Stacie’s commitment to building a strong local radio-first sales culture. She understands that our success starts with serving local businesses and creating meaningful partnerships in the communities where we live and work. She will play a critical role in recruiting, developing, and mentoring the next generation of media sellers as we continue to grow our presence in Panama City.”

Bolster added, “I am honored to join JVC Broadcasting and excited for the opportunity to lead the sales efforts in Panama City. JVC has built a reputation for local programming, community involvement, and delivering results for advertisers. I look forward to working with our clients, our stations, and our growing sales team to help local businesses connect with consumers and achieve their goals.”