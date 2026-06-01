NAB Radio Board Welcomes Four New Members For 2026 Terms

The NAB Radio Board of Directors has four fresh faces joining a slate of returning incumbents as two-year terms for even-numbered districts get underway with AM radio protections, local ownership, and accelerating Big Tech competition all on the agenda.

Molly Draper Russell of Draper Radio, Ashley Tullos Fortenberry of TeleSouth Communications, John Zimmer of Zimmer Communications, and Ron Davis of Butte Broadcasting are the incoming members.

NAB Radio Board — 2026 Election Results

District 2 (NY, NJ) — Mary Menna, Beasley Media Group (appointed)

District 4 (DE, DC, MD, VA) — Molly Draper Russell, Draper Radio

District 6 (NC, SC) — Chris Forgy, Saga Communications

District 8 (LA, MS) — Ashley Tullos Fortenberry, TeleSouth Communications

District 10 (IN) — J Chapman, Woof Boom

District 12 (KS, MO) — John Zimmer, Zimmer Communications

District 14 (IA, WI) — Jeanna Berg, iHeartMedia

District 16 (CO, NE) — Kelli Turner, Audacy

District 18 (Southern TX) — Erik Hellum, Townsquare Media

District 19 (OK, Northern TX) — Heston Wright, Wright Media (appointed)

District 20 (ID, MT, WY) — Ron Davis, Butte Broadcasting

District 22 (AZ, NV, NM, UT) — Tim Swift, Bonneville International Corp.

District 24 (Southern CA, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands) — Jeff Warshaw, Connoisseur Media

Hellum previously held the District 12 seat before his election to District 18. Wright fills the District 19 seat previously held by Will Payne of Payne Media Group. Appointed to designated seats are Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting Corp., Bill Wilson of Townsquare Media, and Javier Maynulet of Univision Radio.