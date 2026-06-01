NAB Radio Board Welcomes Four New Members For 2026 Terms

The NAB Radio Board of Directors has four fresh faces joining a slate of returning incumbents as two-year terms for even-numbered districts get underway with AM radio protections, local ownership, and accelerating Big Tech competition all on the agenda.
Molly Draper Russell of Draper Radio, Ashley Tullos Fortenberry of TeleSouth Communications, John Zimmer of Zimmer Communications, and Ron Davis of Butte Broadcasting are the incoming members.
NAB Radio Board — 2026 Election Results
- District 2 (NY, NJ) — Mary Menna, Beasley Media Group (appointed)
- District 4 (DE, DC, MD, VA) — Molly Draper Russell, Draper Radio
- District 6 (NC, SC) — Chris Forgy, Saga Communications
- District 8 (LA, MS) — Ashley Tullos Fortenberry, TeleSouth Communications
- District 10 (IN) — J Chapman, Woof Boom
- District 12 (KS, MO) — John Zimmer, Zimmer Communications
- District 14 (IA, WI) — Jeanna Berg, iHeartMedia
- District 16 (CO, NE) — Kelli Turner, Audacy
- District 18 (Southern TX) — Erik Hellum, Townsquare Media
- District 19 (OK, Northern TX) — Heston Wright, Wright Media (appointed)
- District 20 (ID, MT, WY) — Ron Davis, Butte Broadcasting
- District 22 (AZ, NV, NM, UT) — Tim Swift, Bonneville International Corp.
- District 24 (Southern CA, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands) — Jeff Warshaw, Connoisseur Media
Hellum previously held the District 12 seat before his election to District 18. Wright fills the District 19 seat previously held by Will Payne of Payne Media Group. Appointed to designated seats are Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting Corp., Bill Wilson of Townsquare Media, and Javier Maynulet of Univision Radio.