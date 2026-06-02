Joe LaCroix Poured Into Sparkling New Brand Manager Role

Audacy Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan (WJZ) has named Joe LaCroix Brand Manager. LaCroix joined the station in 2017 as a part-time board operator, and then rose to Executive Producer of the Big Bad Morning Show in 2021. In February, he was elevated to Assistant Brand Manager.

Audacy Sports Format VP Chris Kinard said, “Joe’s dedication over the past year has been nothing short of exceptional, constantly stepping up to support the team and taking on challenges outside his comfort zone. His tireless work ethic and natural ability to bring people together made him the obvious choice for Brand Manager.”

LaCroix said, “I’m excited and honored to be the next Brand Manager at 105.7 The Fan, where I began my career nearly a decade ago. We have a special group of people here in Baltimore and I can’t wait to write the next chapter of The Fan’s history with them.”