Repetition Builds Identity

Almost 30 years ago, I started journaling after reading Julie Cameron’s The Artist’s Way. One of her key recommendations was a daily journaling exercise designed to unlock creativity and improve well-being. Like many habits, I did it consistently for a while.

Then life would get busy. I’d miss a day, then another, and before long I’d realize months had passed since I last journaled.

That cycle continued until January 1 of last year.

After discovering the “66-Day Rule” from The 5 AM Club, I committed to journaling every morning for at least 66 days. What started as an experiment has now become a permanent part of my morning routine well into 2026.

The idea behind the 66-Day Rule comes from research that it takes approximately 66 days for a behavior to become automatic. That fascinated me because it explains why so many of us struggle with habits. Most don’t fail because they lack motivation. They fail because they stop repeating the behavior long enough for it to become part of their identity.

The power of repetition

According to research in Scientific American and Psychology Today, the brain is wired to learn through repetition. Repeated thoughts and actions strengthen neural pathways, gradually turning intentional behavior into automatic behavior.

That’s why repetition creates muscle memory in sports, driving, music, and broadcasting. Eventually, the brain no longer has to work hard to perform the behavior consciously because it becomes involuntary.

Repetition doesn’t just improve performance. It shapes identity.

Repetition improves radio shows

Consistent prep as a group and individually (daily, weekly)

Repeated storytelling reps (headline opens, dialogue, sensory details, etc.)

Repeated aircheck coaching (weekly)

Repeated creative habits (journaling, digital detox)

Great shows are rarely built from breakthroughs. They’re built from positive repeated habits compounded over time.

Elite performers thrive on repetition

Athletes run drills repeatedly

Comedians test bits night after night

Musicians practice scales constantly

Media personalities rehearse storytelling, headlines, teases, and exits

Repetition creates instinct. Instinct creates confidence.

In the end



We are largely defined by our habits. Repetition frees the mind when behaviors eventually become automatic, allowing more space for creativity, spontaneity, and focus. Over time, repeated behaviors stop feeling like effort and simply become part of who you are.