Share Your Station’s America 250 Celebration With Radio Ink

America’s 250th birthday is arriving on July 4, and radio will be there, just as it has been for nearly a century of national milestones. For our July issue, Radio Ink is gathering semiquincentennial celebrations from across the country, and we want to hear yours!

Whether it’s special programming, community events, patriotic formats, local partnerships, veteran tributes, or anything else your station is doing to help your community celebrate, email Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats a brief description of your station’s ongoing America 250 plans, along with any photos you may have.

Submissions may be featured in Radio Ink‘s upcoming celebratory coverage.

For the past century, radio has been the soundtrack of American life. Tell us how your station is honoring that tradition on the country’s biggest birthday!