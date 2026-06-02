Hubbard Connects Its Future to More Than Over-the-Air Radio

Hubbard Radio is dropping “Radio” from its name, marking a major rebrand for a company that traces its roots to a single AM radio station in 1923. CEO Ginny Hubbard announced the rebrand to Hubbard – Media That Connects during a companywide Town Hall.

“With today’s announcement we acknowledge the deliberate but gradual evolution of how we fulfill our mission of connecting with communities and helping advertisers grow their businesses,” Hubbard said. “For over 100 years now we have connected with local audiences to make the communities we serve and their businesses stronger.”

The updated identity spans 50 radio stations across 12 markets, national digital marketing agency 2060 Digital, and Gamut Podcast Network.

“This repositioning doesn’t speak to or prioritize any of our businesses over one another,” Hubbard commented. “We are not radio, podcast or digital first. At Hubbard we are listener and customer first regardless of how they engage with our content or which medium or platform best meets the needs of our clients.”

The move follows a pattern of larger broadcast groups reframing their identities around audio and media portfolios rather than a single distribution channel.