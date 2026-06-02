AI Overviews Are Breaking the Lower Funnel; Radio Can Fix It

For two decades, the implicit deal was simple: pay for keywords, get customers. That contract is void, and the disruption it caused may be one of radio’s most compelling sales arguments as Google’s AI Overviews feature quietly dismantles the modern lower funnel.

A new analysis from the Cumulus Media Audio Active Group synthesizes research from Marketing Week, Seer Interactive, and brand strategy experts to fill that particular vacuum with something that looks a lot like what broadcast radio has been selling all along.

AI Overviews answer the query and keep the user inside Google’s interface.

Seer Interactive found year-over-year organic click-through rates collapsed 49% even for brands cited within AI Overview results, and 65% for those that weren’t. Paid click-through rates fell 54 and 78 percent in the same respective scenarios. Marketing Leadership Institute Founder Thomas Barta, writing in Marketing Week, cites multiple CMOs who confirmed search traffic has dropped sharply and now costs significantly more to sustain than it did two years ago.

AI agents are beginning to make purchasing decisions on behalf of humans entirely. When that happens, there is no click to buy. So what remains? “The goal is to create a memory,” says Ty Heath of the B2B Institute at LinkedIn. Neurons Inc. Founder and CEO Thomas Zeoga Ramsey frames it as a survival test: “If people already know your name, AI search helps you. If they do not, it buries you.”

The brands already embedded in consumer consciousness before a search query forms are the ones AI surfaces. Unknown brands get sorted by price and availability — commodities by default.

The proof of concept at the center of the Westwood One analysis is Steve’s Pest Control in Columbia, MO. As previously covered in Radio Ink, Steve and Anita Hotsenpiller launched three decades ago with a single truck and a buy on a local radio station, consistently reinvesting roughly 8.5 percent of revenue into advertising. That commitment compounded.

Today, more than 90 trucks later, Steve’s leads its category against national chains in its home market. A MARU/Matchbox unaided awareness study commissioned by Westwood One found Steve’s carries 34% unaided awareness in the Columbia-Jefferson City market — a number most national brands would envy.

The unaided awareness data across other categories shows how wide the opportunity extends. Westwood One surveyed consumers across more than 14 US markets and asked them to name local businesses across categories, including auto dealers, roofers, plumbers, and chiropractors, without any prompting. In market after market, the number one response was “don’t know.” Auto consumers could recall Ford and Toyota, but drew blanks on the dealerships selling them.

That void is the pitch. Ramsey’s conclusion leaves little room for hedging: “The era of free, predictable traffic from Google is ending. The companies that invested in being known, trusted, and sought out by name are the ones best positioned to survive. Everyone else is running out of time.”