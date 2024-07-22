Radio As Kingmaker: AM/FM Took A Pest Control Shop To The Top

Over the past three decades, Steve Hotsenpiller and his wife Anita have grown their Missouri pest control business from a single truck into the leading pest control service in the region, with more than 90 trucks to its name. The secret to their success? A steadfast commitment to radio advertising, creating a strong and memorable brand presence that has outpaced even the biggest national competitors.

By dedicating a steady 8.5% of their annual revenue to advertising, primarily through local radio stations, they have not only increased their business size but also their influence in the community.

Their radio spots are known for being both charming and humorous, capped off with a catchy jingle, “Now you’ve got a friend in the pest control business – Steve’s Pest Control,” making them a household name in Columbia, MO and beyond.

The Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group and MARU/Matchbox found that of consumers within the Columbia-Jefferson City DMA, Steve’s Pest Control leads in unaided brand awareness at 34%. This figure significantly exceeds that of major national brands such as Orkin and Terminix, which have been in the market for nearly a century.

The research further shows that the longer individuals reside in the area, the more likely they are to recognize Steve’s Pest Control unaided. This indicates the deep market penetration achieved through long-term consistent advertising. The study highlights that Steve’s Pest Control’s unaided awareness among residents who have lived in the area for over ten years stands at 43%, compared to 19% among newer residents.

Further validating their approach, System1, a leading creative testing firm, conducted an evaluation of Steve’s Pest Control’s radio advertisements. The ads scored impressively across several metrics: they achieved a 2.8 Star Rating, indicating a strong potential for long-term brand growth, and a Spike Rating of 1.03, reflecting their short-term sales potential. Perhaps most tellingly, the ads scored an 84% in brand recognition, demonstrating effective branding that resonates with listeners long after the ad has played.

System1 VP of Partnerships Insights and Strategy Allison O’Toole said, “Steve’s Pest Control’s category ownership – built on long-term radio advertising – shows the potential of audio to work hard and deliver lasting results for any brand,” she stated. The effectiveness of Steve’s ads confirms what System1’s research across over 100 radio ads has shown: audio advertisements are as impactful as TV ads in building long-lasting brand fame and trust.

Steve’s Pest Control’s success story offers a view of radio done right, particularly for local businesses. It underscores the importance of creating future demand and investing in brand-building through mediums that may seem traditional but are far from obsolete. In an era where digital platforms dominate the marketing conversations, Steve’s Pest Control serves as a reminder that traditional methods like AM/FM radio are not just surviving but thriving, providing a reliable and effective way to reach and engage audiences.