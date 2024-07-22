Broadcast Tower Trade Group Backs AM for Every Vehicle Act

NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, a trade group for companies in broadcast tower construction in the United States and beyond, is the latest group to raise its voice in support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

In a statement released on Monday, NATE CEO and President Todd Schlekeway said, “NATE urges the House of Representatives to pass this crucial legislation. Removing AM Radio from vehicles poses a safety risk to our workforce, particularly when they are deployed in regions where AM radio is crucial for receiving emergency communications.”

He added, “The value of AM radio during emergencies is immense, often saving lives and keeping our teams well-informed.” The organization is keen on participating in discussions with House members as they review this legislative proposal.

The proposed legislation mandates that automakers include AM radio in new vehicles at no extra cost. NATE’s backing emphasizes the vital role of AM radio for safety communications, especially for workers in remote or difficult-to-access areas.

NATE joins a multitude of supporters, including the National Association of Broadcasters, State Broadcasters Associations, the Farm Bureau, AARP, past and present FEMA executives, ALLvanza, the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, the National Urban League, the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council, and OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates.

Despite needed majorities of support in both houses of Congress, the Act has been waiting a vote on the Senate floor for a year now, with the US House version of the bill waiting to be moved onto the floor by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This has led to growing concern as time runs out on the current legislative session.

NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their member of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.