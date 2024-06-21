‘Time Is Running Out’ As NAB Pushes Grassroots Effort For AM Act

With eleven months passed since the AM For Every Vehicle Act became eligible for a US Senate floor vote and six months until the 118th Congress adjourns, the NAB is adding urgency to its call for Americans to tell their representatives to keep AM radio in cars.

“Despite overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans, time is running out for Congress to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act…Ask Congress to bring this bill to a vote now! AM radio is too important to let this moment pass us by.” is the message in the latest Depend on AM PSAs from the NAB.

The PSAs, first launched in April 2023 and last updated in February, highlight the value of AM in cars for news, public safety, community engagement, and entertainment. The NAB encourages participation from all stations to emphasize the band’s unique benefits.

At Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference 2024, Bryan Broadcasting’s Ben Downs noted that Depend on AM has been the most successful and publicly engaged campaign in NAB history.

When the campaign debuted, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Implementing cost-cutting measures at the expense of our nation’s emergency communications abilities is reckless and will have dire consequences for Americans that rely on AM radio in times of crisis. NAB’s ‘Depend on AM Radio’ campaign will elevate the voices of listeners who depend on AM radio and share opposition to removing the medium with automakers and members of Congress.”

The AM For Every Vehicle Act achieved supermajority support in the US Senate in May, joining a majority of the House of Representatives in backing the initiative. The House effort was passed to Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) the same month.

The most recent Depend on AM PSAs and scripts are available on the NAB website.